A display board shows gas prices at the Safeway on Adams Avenue in La Grande on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. National prices have climbed 3 cents this week and are sitting at an average of $4.13 per gallon.
PORTLAND — Gas prices in around the state of Oregon have stayed stable this week, but national prices are starting to trend back upward after several weeks of slightly lower costs.
Oregon’s average price per gallon this week is $4.66, the same as last week. Union County motorists are paying an average of $4.64 at the pump. Wallowa County is paying an of $4.72 and Baker County’s average gallon of gas is $4.63.
National prices have climbed 3 cents this week and are sitting at an average of $4.13 per gallon.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven oil prices up as the U.S. and other nations imposed sanctions on Russia, one of the world’s largest oil producers. But according to AAA, concerns about an economic downturn in China due to renewed COVID-19 lockdowns are pushing demand down and keeping crude oil prices to around $100 per barrel.
Costs remain below the record highs set both nationally and locally last month. Oregon hit $4.74 per gallon, and the national price crested to $4.33, both on March 11. Portland reached its record high of $4.79 on March 27.
AAA spokesperson Marie Dodds said in a news release that prices would stay high as long as crude oil remains elevated and that consumers shouldn’t expect any dramatic declines this spring.
While prices in most Oregon counties stayed somewhat stable, they soared in the southwestern-most corner of the state. Curry County’s average gas price is now $5.01 per gallon. Josephine County is averaging $4.90, and Multnomah County, around $4.81.
And Oregon’s prices are now the fifth-highest in the nation, behind only California, Nevada, Hawaii and Washington.
