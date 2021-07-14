LA GRANDE — Oregon gubernatorial candidate Jessica Gomez will visit La Grande on Saturday, July 17, to attend Crazy Days and the La Grande Classic Car Show and to meet with local businesses.
If elected, Gomez — a Medford resident and founder of Rogue Valley Microdevices — would be Oregon’s first female Republican governor.
“This trip is a great opportunity for her to hear from business leaders and the people who live and work in La Grande to learn more about their successes, challenges and what they need to thrive,” said Michelle Johannes, president of MJ Communications, the publicity firm hired by the campaign.
Gomez’s campaign includes implementing statewide law enforcement education, reducing the homeless population by increasing funds toward mental-health-focused programming, and introducing a program that would streamline college credit transfers between Oregon public universities and community colleges.
