ISLAND CITY — Oregon State Police arrested an Oregon man in Island City after he was pulled over for speeding during the early morning on Monday, Nov. 21, according to the OSP media log.
Cedric Hall, 26, of Adams, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, driving while suspended and refusing to take a breath test, according to court records.
Trooper Jonathan Boggs was in his patrol car at 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot off Island Avenue and South F Street when he noticed a fast moving car approaching, according to the probable cause declaration. Boggs used the radar and found the car was traveling 23 mph over the posted speed limit. He pulled Hall over and noticed signs of impairment — an odor of alcohol, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
Boggs also noticed a firearm in the car and requested Hall step outside. Hall refused a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving while suspended due to a previous DUII. He was lodged in the Union County Jail, where he also refused to take a breath test.
Law enforcement obtained a search warrant in order to take a blood sample.
Hall is represented by court-appointed counsel — Baker City attorney Kyra Kay Rohner. He is set to appear in court Jan. 17, 2023, for a plea hearing.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.