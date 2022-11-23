ISLAND CITY — Oregon State Police arrested an Oregon man in Island City after he was pulled over for speeding during the early morning on Monday, Nov. 21, according to the OSP media log.

Cedric Hall, 26, of Adams, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, driving while suspended and refusing to take a breath test, according to court records.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

