WALLOWA LAKE – Oregon’s Alpenfest is not gone because of the coronavirus pandemic, but is has slimmed down.
The organizers of the Swiss-Bavarian cultural festival in Wallowa County earlier announced the pandemic led to the event’s cancellation. But in a news release Monday, Sept. 14, Chuck Anderson, the festival’s alpenmeister, announced a small-scale version of the festival’s Alpine Fair at Wallowa Lake will go on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27.
Internationally known musicians Mollie Busta and her husband, Ted Lange, have agreed to play polkas and waltzes live online from their Ohio home studio as an Alpenfest fundraiser. Their band, Mollie B and Squeezebox, had originally been scheduled for three in-person shows.
Their performances will be Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. and Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. on Facebook at facebook.com/mollieb and YouTube at youtube.com/mollieb. The programs also will be archived on both platforms for viewing later.
Lynn Wolf, longtime chairwoman of the Alpine Fair, which usually numbers 20 or more craft and food vendors, will host a handful of vendors at her cabin on Nez Perce Road at Wallowa Lake on Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Alpenfest’s Wurstwagen is serving the festival’s Hines Meat Co. bratwursts, according to the press release, and there will be a drawing for a handcrafted quilt from quilter Jean Wills, a frequent Alpenfest vendor.
“We were heartbroken when we had to cancel because of the restrictions on large gatherings, but we acted because the health and safety of our visitors, performers and volunteers are paramount,” Anderson said in the press release. “We are pleased at least to present a reduced-size Alpine Fair and the streaming shows with Mollie and Ted.”
This would have been the 41st edition of the festival. Now produced in a three-community format, according to the press release, the Aevent provides an estimated $150,000 boost to the Wallowa County economy.
For information: oregonalpenfest.com or 541-426-2577.
