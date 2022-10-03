Gov. Kate Brown June 2021 (copy)

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, she would allocate $3.3 million from the $32.5 million available to her in the Governor’s Education Relief Fund for the hiring the school safety specialists.

 Dave Killen/The Oregonian, File

SALEM — Each of Oregon’s 19 regional education service districts, including the Intermountain ESD, will be able to hire a full-time specialist to oversee school safety and prevention programs with new federal funds.

The specialists, who support mental health and suicide prevention programs and crisis response teams at schools across the state, will be paid with federal COVID-relief money distributed by Gov. Kate Brown.

