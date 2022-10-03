MILTON-FREEWATER Work begins on first new school in 95 years

InterMountain Education Service District Superintendent Mark Mulvihill speaks during a ground breaking ceremony in 2017 for the new Gib Olinger Elementary School in Milton-Freewater.

 East Oregonian, File

LA GRANDE — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's allocation of $3.3 million for school safety support and violence prevention throughout Oregon was welcome news to InterMountain Education Service District Superintendent Mark Mulvihill.

Each of Oregon’s 19 regional education service districts, including Mulvihill’s InterMountain ESD, will be able to hire a full-time specialist to oversee school safety and prevention programs with new federal funds.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.