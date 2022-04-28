LA GRANDE — Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden said the lack of affordable housing and homelessness continue to be issues that linger in all corners of the state.
“There’s not a nook or cranny in the state from Portland to the valley or throughout the rural part of the state where people aren’t asking about housing,” Wyden said during a Wednesday, April 20, town hall for Union County residents.
Following the town hall, Wyden further discussed several elements of current plans for lower-income residents in need of housing and how the plans can be expanded to assist middle-income families and first-time home buyers as well.
Wyden detailed the expansion of low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC), legislation that opens doors for low- and moderate-income tenants to acquire affordable rental units. With the rental burden affecting various income levels, he also pushed for a middle-income housing tax credit (MIHTC).
“We’re going at every single level of this,” he said.
In La Grande’s Housing Needs Analysis report, single-family homes were pointed out as the most vital form of housing needed in the coming years. According to the 2019 analysis, La Grande will experience a projected growth of 1,392 new residents in the next 20 years — 800 new units will be needed to compensate for the growth.
In La Grande, roughly 25% of households are under severe rent burden due to spending over 50% of household income on housing — these totals qualify the city for a housing crisis. Furthermore, the study showed that renters in La Grande are nearly twice as likely to be cost burdened as homeowners.
La Grande is currently looking at ways to ease these burdens, with the Housing Production Strategy in place through the city’s planning commission. Several areas of focus include lowering minimum lot sizes for single-family detached homes and reducing barriers to developing cottage-style housing and accessory dwelling units.
Similarly, the planning commission and La Grande Economic Development Department both have future plans in place to emphasize the use of underutilized buildings in downtown La Grande for housing and retail opportunities.
Wyden emphasized the Decent, Affordable, Safe Housing for All Act, a bill he introduced in 2021, as a means to combat housing affordability. The bill aims to house homeless individuals within five years through housing vouchers, expand services to assist families in climbing out of housing poverty, increase production of affordable housing for families through investments into LIHTC and MIHTC, increase investment in homeownership in underserved communities and for low-income Americans, and encourage development strategies that are environmentally conscious.
“Obviously, you aren’t going to get decent, affordable, safe housing for all in the next 15 minutes. What we’ve been doing is pulling out pieces that touch on shelter beds, the warming stations, housing vouchers and incentives for new construction,” Wyden said. “Every day I look for ways to help us with respect to getting more shelter.”
