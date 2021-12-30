SALEM — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is set to host guided first-day hikes across the state on Saturday, Jan. 1.
The usual $5 parking that is being waived on the first day of the year for the 25 parks in Oregon that typically require a permit.
“Whatever your choice — a guided hike, exploring a park trail on your own, or enjoying everything a state park offers — starting out the year in the outdoors can begin a new tradition or keep a longstanding family tradition alive,” Oregon State Parks Director Lisa Sumption said in a press release. “Jan. 1 also marks the beginning of the yearlong Oregon State Parks centennial commemoration.”
Wallowa Lake State Park is taking part in the first-day hike events, hosting a first-day disc golf event at the park’s winter course. Rangers will be on site from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 1 to help first-time players with the basics of the game as well as free equipment to borrow.
Warming stations will be set up at the beginning and midway through the nine-hole course. Participants can meet at the parking lot next to the group camp B in the campground’s D loop.
For those looking to travel, the Oregon Parks and Recreation press release noted that late December is an ideal time for whale watching at the state parks on the west side of the state.
The events and free parking offers are a kickoff to the department’s 100th year of operation. The state park system includes 254 properties and over 100,000 acres of land.
