LA GRANDE — An Illinois man ended up in a vehicle crash on Christmas Day and with citation for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Oregon State Police reported trooper Jakolb Jederberg on Dec. 25 at 9:51 p.m. responded to the westbound side of Highway 244 near milepost 45 about 8 miles west of La Grande, for a single vehicle crash with an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.