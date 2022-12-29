LA GRANDE — An Illinois man ended up in a vehicle crash on Christmas Day and with citation for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Oregon State Police reported trooper Jakolb Jederberg on Dec. 25 at 9:51 p.m. responded to the westbound side of Highway 244 near milepost 45 about 8 miles west of La Grande, for a single vehicle crash with an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat.
The trooper arrived and saw a tan Ford F150 pickup stuck in the snow just beyond the shoulder of the highway. He approached the driver’s side and was able to get the lone occupant to respond.
When he opened the door, the trooper smelled “the odor of an alcoholic beverage,” according to OSP.
The driver, Daniel Litteken, 74, of Taylorville, Illinois, showed multiple signs of impairment, according to state police. After a medical check, the trooper arrested Litteken for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.
Litteken was unable to perform field sobriety testing, according to state police, nor was he able to perform a breath test but he did consent to a blood draw.
Following the draw, Jederberg cited Litteken for DUII (alcohol) and reckless driving. Fenn's Towing & Repair, La Grande, hauled the pickup from the crash site.
