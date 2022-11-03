BAKER CITY — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is holding a community food drive to help fight hunger during the holiday season.

OTEC member-owners can drop off any nonperishable food items until Monday, Nov. 14, at any of the cooperative's four offices located in Baker City, Burns, John Day or La Grande.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.