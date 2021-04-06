BAKER CITY — The Bureau of Land Management Vale District is accepting applications for a 2021 Teacher on the Public Lands internship at the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center outside Baker City.
This internship is open to any K-12 teacher interested in assisting center staff with creating new and inspiring outreach and educational programming for the next generation of public land stewards.
“Our nation has a rich history, and telling our story can be challenging at times,” said Shane DeForest, acting manager of the Vale District, in a press release. “Embedding a teaching professional with our interpretive staff will help us to tell these stories that much more effectively.”
Work will include developing curriculum-based programming focused on American Indian perspectives in relation to the Oregon Trail, natural history and early settlement. The intern also will collaborate with center staff to develop outreach programs and events that engage youth and families in outdoor recreation and foster positive visitor experiences and conservation stewardship of public lands.
Compensation consists of a $2,200 educational stipend for completing 160 hours of service between May and August 2021, according to the release, plus free tuition for three graduate credits through the University of Colorado-Denver.
Prospective applicants can find complete details and an application at oregontrail.blm.gov. Applications must be received by May 1.
For more information about the internship, contact Sandra Tennyson at 541-523-1836 or stennyson@blm.gov.
