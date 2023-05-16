SALEM — Oregonians have until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, to return their ballots for the May election. 

As of midday May 15, just more than 471,000 Oregonians — less than 16% of the nearly 3 million registered voters who received ballots by mail — had voted, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Turnout was highest in Wallowa County, where more than one-third of voters had handed in their ballots, and lowest in Umatilla County, where fewer than 10% of voters returned ballots. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com. Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.