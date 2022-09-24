LA GRANDE — Anyone looking for statistics about the availability of and need for groundwater in the Grande Ronde Basin will not be greeted by a flood of facts and figures.
The scarcity of such information makes it difficult to update how groundwater is allocated in the Grande Ronde Basin.
“There is a data gap," said Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage.
The issue will be one of the topics discussed when the Oregon Water Resources Department conducts a meeting updating its groundwater allocation policy on Thursday, Sept. 29, in La Grande. The meeting will run from 5:30-8 p.m. at Eastern Oregon University.
The session will also be conducted to inform stakeholders and the public, including groundwater right holders, about ideas for revising Oregon’s groundwater allocation process that the state agency is considering.
Changes are being considered to help maintain sustainable groundwater resources, according to Alyssa Rash, a public information officer for the Oregon Water Resources Department.
A big step toward better maintaining groundwater resources in the Grande Ronde Basin could be taken by addressing the data gap issue, Beverage said. She believes one way it could be tackled would be by doing more testing of the water levels in wells. She said it is critical that only reliable data be looked at when determining how the updating of groundwater allocation policies can be made.
“We don’t want to make decisions based on assumptions," Beverage said. “In order to plan for the future we need data."
Those attending the Sept. 29 meeting will be encouraged to provide input on proposals for updating policies regarding groundwater allocation.
The meeting is one of four in-person outreach sessions the Oregon Water Resources Department is conducting around the state. A meeting was conducted on Sept. 22 in Salem and meetings are also scheduled for Sept. 28 in Bend and Oct. 5 in Central Point.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.