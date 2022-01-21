LA GRANDE — The Oregon School Activities Association concluded its investigation into the alleged racist remarks made during a state playoff football game between La Grande and Gladstone, which determined that use of racial slurs throughout the game could not be confirmed.
OSAA released its findings in a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 11, which stated that the allegations made by Gladstone football players against the La Grande team could not be verified. After a lengthy process involving a third-party investigator, allegations of a solitary use of a racial slur during the game came back inconclusive. Allegations regarding an official identifying a Gladstone coach by his ethnicity were confirmed — the investigation also confirmed that the official apologized to the coach during the game.
The OSAA Class 4A state playoff matchup between La Grande and Gladstone on Nov. 5, 2021, at Community Stadium in La Grande ended in turmoil, as the final minutes of the game resulted in a major dispute on the Gladstone sideline. Gladstone players and parents followed up with allegations of racism in the days after the 34-12 La Grande victory in the 4A first-round matchup.
The ensuing months involved a deep dive into the game by OSAA’s third-party investigator, interviews with players and staff from both schools and a joint statement between the La Grande and Gladstone School Districts.
“Although the evidence of a racial slur being used was ultimately inconclusive through the third-party investigation, the OSAA recognizes that students, coaches, and families were negatively impacted,” OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber wrote in the statement. “The OSAA stands firm with the expectation that all involved in interscholastic activities can do so in an environment that is free from discrimination or harassment.”
La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza released a statement on behalf of the district, stating that La Grande accepts the findings of the investigation and is grateful for the willing collaboration of coaches, staff, students, officials and community during the investigation process.
“From the beginning of this process, La Grande and Gladstone have been strong in our intent toward solidarity and reciprocity in resolving a difficult situation in order to build trust and strength in the relationship between our districts,” the statement read.
According to OSAA, the organization is working with the officials’ association that called the playoff game in order to implement implicit bias training and OSAA’s racial equity training. The statement also indicated that OSAA is working with all its officials’ associations on protocols involved in reporting any potential acts of discrimination during athletic competitions.
La Grande and Gladstone both conducted elements of the OSAA’s S.T.A.R. Initiative, which promotes sportsmanship and equality within athletic events. Prior to any outcome of the investigation, both school districts took steps to rebuild relations for future sporting events.
“We participated and did everything they needed us to do. I was always confident in our kids and our coaches,” La Grande Athletic Director Darren Goodman said. “We have great kids, great coaches and great families.”
Other outcomes of the investigation included the implementation of OSAA’s Racial Equity Training at La Grande, conversations between La Grande and other league member about expected behavior at future athletic competitions, creating a point of contact at La Grande and Gladstone to welcome visiting teams to their venues, reviewing the language in the student codes of conduct at both school districts and a meeting between both teams’ captains, athletic directors and coaches to ensure positive relations moving forward.
According to OSAA, the La Grande and Gladstone boys basketball teams planned a shared meal and shaking of hands at halfcourt on the day of the scheduled matchup on Dec. 20. The game was canceled due to inclement weather, but the plans represented a first step in healing the relations between schools.
“In our school district, we will continue to actively teach, model and reinforce that words matter,” Mendoza’s statement read. “Our focus going forward will be to repair and restore our relationship with Gladstone as well as proactively create healthy environments and experiences for all stakeholders.”
