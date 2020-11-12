SALEM— The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched a new training resource to help English-speaking employers train and talk about workplace safety and health with Spanish-speaking workers as part of the PESO program.
The course, “Residential Construction Building Safety,” has six training modules covering safety while building residential homes, in a bilingual format, with photos accompanied by English and Spanish text and can be completed in about an hour, according to a press release from Oregon OSHA.
“With this new training resource, Oregon OSHA continues to build on its highly successful PESO program,” said division public education manager Roy Kroker.
“It offers yet another important bridge between English-speaking employers and Spanish-speaking workers on behalf of on-the-job safety.”
