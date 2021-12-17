UNION COUNTY — The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section recently conducted a search warrant on an unlicensed marijuana dispensary in Union County.
On Thursday, Dec. 16, OSP and other local law enforcement served a search warrant at Highway 30 Cannabis on Adams Avenue in La Grande after receiving tips about unlawful distribution of marijuana products at the store. Law enforcement also served a secondary search at a storefront operation located on Stackland Road in Cove.
Through a long-term investigation, law enforcement reported that Highway 30 was not operating as a licensed dispensary through the State of Oregon and was reportedly distributing marijauana unlawfully. Investigators sought a warrant for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacturing of Marijuana Items, Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana Items, Laundering a Monetary Instrument and Engaging in a Financial Transaction in Property from Unlawful Activity.
During the search, law enforcement seized evidence from the locations and no arrests were made. According to OSP’s press release, arrests and charges are to be expected in the near future.
The investigation into the unlicensed marijuana dispensaries is still under investigation by law enforcement.
OSP was aided by the La Grande Police Department, Baker City Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.