LA GRANDE — A report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84 helped the Oregon State Police solve a missing person case on Sunday, Nov. 7.
The OSP received the report at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 7, one of a driver traveling east in a westbound lane west of La Grande. OSP Trooper Jason Henry responded and located the driver, Terrell Ann New, 69, of Richland, Washington, about 1 mile west of La Grande.
New, who was driving a Hyundai Elantra, had stopped in front of a snow plow operated by the Oregon Department of Transportation, one which was blocking a westbound lane of traffic, according to the Oregon State Police.
After determining that no intoxication was involved, Henry informed OSP’s dispatch center of the license plate number of the vehicle the woman was driving.
Henry then learned from OSP dispatch the vehicle was reportedly associated with a missing person’s report out of Richland. Henry then confirmed that New was the missing person and arranged with Richland Police Department to have her caretaker and a family member come pick her and the vehicle up.
New had been missing since 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
No citations were issued by OSP.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
