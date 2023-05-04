Cattle on the Malheur National Forest

Cattle graze in an Oregon national forest. A judge has rejected a lawsuit that opposed grazing on 165,000 acres of national forest land in Southeast Oregon.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press, File

ENTERPRISE — Although foresters and farmers often work in harmony, Peter Schreder, an Oregon State University professor and extension agent in Wallowa County, said he sees room for more overlap between them.

"I just think we haven't considered on a larger scale the relationship between livestock management and forest management," said Schreder. "How can we manage forests and livestock together to benefit both? There is room for more integration."

