BAKER CITY — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative announced in a press release it would begin accepting applications Monday, Nov. 1, for a number of academic scholarships to eligible students and adults in its service territory.
The scholarships include $5,000 awards available to high school students, returning college students and adults entering educational or technical programs.
For the third year, four academic scholarships will be allocated to the OTEC-EOU Rural Scholarship Program, an partnership between OTEC and Eastern Oregon University. Four incoming EOU freshman will have the opportunity to have their entire four years of tuition and fees paid for, if they commit to attend and graduate from Eastern Oregon University.
In addition, the cooperative will award two scholarships to attend lineman school and four to attend trade school, for $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.
Applications to the lineman and trade school scholarships are accepted year-round and will be awarded until funds are exhausted.
Recipients will be selected based on their applications, including letters of recommendation, academic performance and community or club involvement.
Applications for the scholarships are due Jan. 31, 2022. Additional information and qualification criteria can be found at otec.coop/scholarships.
