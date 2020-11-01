BAKER CITY — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative announced in a press release it would begin accepting applications for a number of academic scholarships on Nov. 1.
The scholarships include $5,000 awards available to high school students, returning college students and adults entering educational or technical programs. The cooperative also announced that "four incoming EOU freshmen will have the opportunity to have their entire 4 years of tuition and fees paid for, if they commit to attend and graduate from Eastern Oregon University."
In addition, OTEC will award two scholarships to attend lineman school and four to attend trade school, for $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.
"We are committed to helping our future leaders grow and our scholarship program is one way we recognize our responsibility to support the communities we serve," Joe Hathaway, OTEC’s communications manager, stated in the release. "OTEC is proud to once again sponsor these educational opportunities for members and their families in Baker, Grant, Harney and Union counties."
Applications for the scholarships are due Jan. 31, 2021. Additional information and qualification criteria can be found at otec.coop/scholarships.
