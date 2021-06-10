BAKER CITY – Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is asking member-owners to be on the lookout for trees or branches hanging or leaning too close to power lines, according to a press release from the cooperative.
Trees that grow too close to power lines can cause outages or create other hazardous conditions.
“Although most trees do not present a problem, some of them grow into or crowd power lines or other utility equipment,” said Maaike Schotborgh, OTEC’s safety and loss control manager. “When greenery becomes too close for comfort, we have to address it because overgrowth can interfere with power distribution and create a hazard for those on the ground.”
Tree branches that come in contact with power lines can interfere with electrical service. For example, the lights in a home or business may flicker when tree branches brush power lines during high winds. Stormy weather can also cause limbs to break off and land on lines.
To report a tree or limb near a power line, call OTEC at 541-523-3616 and the cooperative will come out and fix the problem.
