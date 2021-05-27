LA GRANDE — Several Union County graduating seniors and current college students received academic scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
Two students, Imbler High School’s Erin Coston and La Grande High School’s Hayden Robinson, received the OTEC-EOU Rural Scholarship, which pays all tuition and fees for four years at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
“We are very excited about the second year of this partnership between OTEC and Eastern Oregon University,” said Lea Hoover, OTEC’s director of administration and strategic services. “By allocating four of our scholarships to this program and leveraging a matched investment from EOU we can invest into our local communities directly, support local students and return value to OTEC member-owners through the internship projects that the students will complete throughout their four years at EOU.”
The OTEC Member Foundation is a new 501c3 charitable foundation that now oversees OTEC’s scholarship programs.
Eligible applicants for scholarships must be an active OTEC member in good standing with the cooperative or a dependent or tenant of such an OTEC member.
Scholarships are funded from interest earned on unclaimed capital credits.
“We congratulate all the 2021 scholarships recipients and are proud to reward the students for their academic success and dedication to their community,” Hoover said. “As a not-for-profit cooperative and 501c3 foundation, one of our guiding principles is ‘Commitment to Community’ and we can’t think of a better way to give back to the communities we serve and encourage local students to be involved in their own community.”
Other graduating high school seniors who received a scholarship include, Gage Brogoitti, Katie Brown, Josie Higgins, Taryn Miller, Jayden Wiggins, Elizabeth Zamora, all of La Grande High School, and Powder Valley’s Bailey Cole.
Returning college students who received a scholarship include Joel Hickey, who is attending Treasure Valley Community College, and Returning college students: Joel Hickey, Treasure Valley Community College; Katelyn Stirewalt, an Oregon State University student.
