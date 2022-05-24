LA GRANDE – Several Union County graduating seniors and current college students received $5,000 academic scholarships from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
La Grande High School’s Braden Carson received the OTEC-EOU Rural Scholarship, which covers the cost of tuition and fees for four years at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
“We are very excited about the third year of this incredible partnership between OTEC and Eastern Oregon University,” said Lea Hoover, OTEC’s director of member and strategic services. “By allocating four of our scholarships to this program and leveraging a matched investment from EOU we can invest into our local communities directly, support local students and return value to OTEC member-owners through the internship projects that the students will complete throughout their four years at EOU.”
Hoover serves as executive director of the OTEC Member Foundation, a 501c3 charitable foundation formed to oversee OTEC’s scholarships.
In order to be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be an active OTEC member or the dependent or tenant of an OTEC member. The scholarships are funded from unclaimed capital credits.
In addition to Carson there are five graduating seniors in Union County who received scholarships: La Grande High School's Bethany Brock, Isabelle Kump and Carter Perry, Imbler High School’s Allison Stirewalt and Union High School’s Audrey Well.
OTEC also offers scholarships to returning college students. Katie Brown and Brianna Micka from EOU both received scholarship
“We congratulate all the 2022 scholarships recipients and are proud to reward the students for their academic success and dedication to their community,” said Joe Hathaway, OTEC’s communications manager. “As a not-for-profit cooperative and 501c3 foundation, one of our guiding principles is ‘Commitment to Community’ and we can’t think of a better way to give back to the communities we serve and encourage local students to be involved in their own community.”
