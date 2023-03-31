LA GRANDE — Improving lives in a remote part of the world is an uplifting and breathtaking experience.
Travis Smart, of La Grande, Jeff Pillow, of Union, and Charlie Tracy, of Baker City, understand this firsthand.
Smart, Pillow and Tracy are Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative employees who recently arrived back home after participating in a project to bring electricity to two remote Guatemalan villages.
“It was such a great opportunity to help others,” said Smart, a journeyman lineman.
The three OTEC employees worked in the villages of Ventura and Cebollines, which are close to each other and in the district of Jalapa, a mountainous region in the southeastern part of Guatemala, 20 miles from the nearest community with electricity.
The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s philanthropic arm, NRECA International, coordinated the electrification project, called “Oregon Empowers Guatemala.” Smart, Pillow, who is OTEC’s operations superintendent, and Tracy were part of a 12-member team of volunteers, all from electric cooperatives in Oregon.
The team installed a total of 3 miles of electrical line to Ventura and Cebollines. Much of the line ran over steep terrain that crew members had to hike up.
The volunteers also installed multiple large transformers and did electrical work in homes. Each house was equipped with light switches, light bulbs and electrical outlets, according to Joe Hathaway, OTEC’s communications manager.
‘Very grateful’
The residents of the two villages have done much of the cooking in their homes for many years, which is not a healthy situation because of exposure to smoke, Tracy said. He noted that the homes lack chimneys, which means that all of the smoke from the cooking fires is concentrated in the housing structures.
“They breathe in a lot of smoke,” Smart said.
The smoke made it difficult for OTEC volunteers when they were doing electrical work in houses while families were cooking meals.
“You could not get away from it,” said Tracy, adding the only way to avoid the smoke was to step outside.
He fears the smoke in the homes has been a health hazard.
“That has to be hard on your lungs,” said Tracy, OTEC’s director of engineering.
Smart said the residents of the villages were very welcoming to those coming in to install the electricity.
“They were very grateful,” he said.
Children were especially enthusiastic.
“You could tell by their smiles that they were happy to see us,” Smart said.
Parents told Tracy that one of the things they were most excited about was the chance for their children to be able to do schoolwork at night to the illumination of electric lights.
“They felt it was a great opportunity for their kids,” he said.
Tracy said the introduction of electricity in Ventura and Cebollines will help residents live their lives more efficiently. He noted the process of making corn into cornmeal, an arduous process done by hand, would be much easier using an electric grinder.
Ventura and Cebollines have a combined total of 35 homes. The houses have two or three rooms and consist of cement, cinder blocks, adobe bricks or a combination of materials.
The homes and all of their other buildings also lack running water. All of their water must be hauled up steep terrain by hand, Hathaway said, adding Ventura and Cebollines will be in a position to add running water now that electricity is in place.
More than electricity
Lea Hoover, OTEC's director of member and strategic services, was part of an ambassador group that set up a lighting ceremony when the power line was finished.
The group of 10, which included Les Penning, OTEC’s general manager, and OTEC board member Charlene Chase, partnered with Sorbenots Coffee to make improvements at two schools.
At one school, volunteers cleaned and painted the building and installed a new swing set. They also gave the school bilingual books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. At the other school they installed basketball hoops and brought in new desks and a blackboard.
“It completely transformed the look of both of those schools,” Hoover said.
While the volunteers were tidying up at one school, a group of four girls, all age 10, started helping.
The girls told the translator: “Thank you for helping clean up our school and making it prettier.”
The translator told the students that Hoover and the other ambassadors were there to help, were thankful to have the opportunity and asked the students to help keep the school clean.
“It was just really special,” Hoover said. “It was really cool that they stepped up and were helping us and then said thank you after the fact.”
