LA GRANDE — Travis Smart, of La Grande, and Jeff Pillow, of Union, soon will fly to Central America to help give about 100 rural residents wings in their struggle to escape poverty.
Smart and Pillow are Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative employees who are participating in a project to bring electricity to the remote Guatemalan villages of Ventura and Cebollines. The villages, which are close to one another, are in the district of Jalapa, a mountainous region in the southeastern part of Guatemala, 20 miles from the nearest community with electricity.
Pillow, OTEC’s operations superintendent, and Smart, a journeyman lineman, will leave for Guatemala next month for a three-week visit. Both are eager to take on the challenge.
“It is a great opportunity to do something which will make a difference now," Smart said.
Pillow shares Smart’s enthusiasm.
“This was an opportunity I could not turn down," he said.
The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association's philanthropic arm, NRECA International, is coordinating the electrification project, called "Oregon Empowers Guatemala." Smart and Pillow will be part of a 12-member team of volunteers, all from rural electric cooperatives in Oregon. Another OTEC employee also jumping into the effort — OTEC’s Director of Engineering Charlie Tracy of Baker City — is also eager to lend a hand of assistance.
“Knowing that we are making a difference in helping these people's lives who have little to nothing is truly inspiring,” Tracy said. “Being able to provide such a basic service such as electricity and knowing that this small action could help lift them out of poverty brings a lot of perspective on what we take for granted here in the U.S. I am honored and humbled to be a part of this.”
The team will install a total of 3 miles of electrical line to Ventura and Cebollines. Much of the line will run over steep terrain that crew members will have to hike up.
Crew members will be doing more than scaling steep terrain — they will also be climbing power poles to install power lines since boom trucks will not be available. This will be like it was years ago for linemen in the United States before such trucks were available.
“It will be old school," Pillow said.
The crew will also install multiple large transformers and do electrical work in homes. Each house will be equipped with lightbulbs, light switches and electrical outlets, according to Joe Hathaway, OTEC’s communications manager.
Ventura and Cebollines have a combined total of 35 homes. The houses have two or three rooms and consist of cement, cinder blocks, adobe bricks or a combination of materials.
The homes and all of their other buildings also lack running water. All of their water must be hauled up steep terrain by hand, Hathaway said.
He said Ventura and Cebollines will be in a position to add running water once electricity is in place.
"The electricity will give them the capability to get water pumped to them," Hathaway said.
Ventura and Cebollines are subsistence communities. Their residents, Hathaway said, live on what they grow, including corn, fruit and game hens. They also grow coffee, which provides income.
The residents of the two villages do much of the cooking in their homes, which is not a healthy situation because of exposure to smoke. That, too, could be a thing of the past if they use electricity for ovens, Hathaway said.
“It will improve their health and enhance safety," he said.
The work Pillow and Smart will be doing will harken back to the 1940s in the United States when cooperatives brought electricity to isolated areas through a rural electrification program.
“Cooperatives have a long tradition of bringing power to rural areas," Hathaway said. "This is continuing that tradition. They will be spreading cooperative values."
Les Penning, OTEC's chief executive officer, echoes this sentiment.
“Bringing electricity to remote areas in developing countries takes electric cooperatives back to their roots. It is an honor to pay it forward,” Penning said in a press release. “This mission reinforces our commitment to empower generations by improving the quality of life for local communities at home and abroad."
