Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative lineman foreman Dan Patton assists Consumers Power Inc. in Western Oregon after the Philomath-based utility on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, asked for help with restoring power because severe winter weather caused multiple outages.
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative/Contributed Photo
LA GRANDE — Ahead of the upcoming winter season, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative wants its member-owners to be prepared for potential weather-related power outages.
OTEC encourages individuals to prepare power outage kits in advance, which can include flashlights, spare batteries, radio, car phone chargers, readily available food supply, blankets, winter attire and bottled water for individuals and pets.
In the winter months, as well as throughout the year, OTEC will post outage updates on its Twitter account (@OTECooperative) and on Facebook (OTECoop). The company will also post regular updates on safety tips for winter months.
OTEC recommends several techniques to be prepared ahead of time, such as knowing how to manually open your electric garage door opener, investing in surge protection equipment for at-home electronics and familiarizing yourself with how to operate a portable generator.
In the case of a power outage, OTEC member-owners can view updates on outages through several methods. Members can view an outage map on OTEC’s website, download the MyOTEC app for updates or call 541-523-3616 during business hours to report an outage or downed line. During non-business hours, members should call 866-430-4265.
OTEC recommends extreme caution in the event of a downed line. The company states that individuals should stay at least 50 feet away and never touch the line. A 3D, virtual-reality video on downed power lines is available on the company’s website.
Additional information on power outage tips can be found on the OTEC website under the “Outage Center” tab.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.