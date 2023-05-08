LA GRANDE — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative held its annual meeting Saturday, May 6, at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
The annual event, as mandated by the cooperative’s policies and procedures, was used to discuss several items from the past year as well as looking forward to the future. During the meeting, OTEC’s Board President Wayne Overton and Chief Executive Officer Les Penning provided reports on the status of the cooperative. They spoke about the cooperative’s recent developments, achievements and plans for the future.
OTEC Member Foundation Board Chair Charlene Chase and Executive Director Lea Hoover also gave an update on the status of the foundation. They shared information about the foundation’s recent initiatives and projects and how they were aligned with OTEC's mission to serve the community.
The main focus of the meeting, however, was the announcement of the election results for three board of directors positions and bylaw changes. The winners of the board of directors positions were Jeff Clark for Position 1 - Union County, Aletha Bonebrake for Position 2 - Baker County, and Robert Cargill for Position 3 - Harney County. The bylaw changes were approved with 2,480 votes.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.