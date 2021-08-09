BAKER CITY — The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, which supplies electricity to 60,000 residents across Eastern Oregon, is inviting residents to celebrate 811 Day on Wednesday, Aug. 11, according to a press release.
811 Day is a yearly event to remind residents to call 811 before starting any digging, construction or excavation projects.
“Many OTEC member-owners have taken advantage of their free time the last year by focusing on home improvement projects like installing a new mailbox, planting a tree, or building the patio deck of their dreams. However, the simplest of at-home projects can take a turn for the worst if homeowners forget one very important step — to call 811 before they dig,” the release said.
Oregon law requires residents to call 811 at least two business days prior to starting a digging project.
Requests can also be submitted online at digsafelyoregon.com.
After calling 811, utility companies send a service person to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint, or both.
“Every few minutes around the nation, an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without calling 811,” the release said. “Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages, and, in some areas, even fines.”
