Maaike Schotborgh, safety and loss control manager with Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, models protective equipment for students at Greenwood Elementary, La Grande, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, during a career and safety training day at the school. The cooperative announced on Nov. 30 the member-owners should not expect any increase in price rates through 2022.
LA GRANDE — Member-owners of Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative should not expect any increased rates in the coming year.
According to a press release from OTEC on Tuesday, Nov. 30, rates will not see any jumps in 2022. The cooperative announced that member-owners should not expect any rise in prices in the midst of pandemic-related economic challenges that have affected many industries.
“Because of the value of hydropower and the dams that supply this clean, carbon-free and affordable resource, we can continue providing some of the lowest rates in not only Oregon, but in the nation, for many years to come,” OTEC Chief Financial Office Heidi Dalton said.
The notice stated that OTEC will continue to provide top-tier service for its membership while attempting to control costs. The announcement was made in conjunction with Bonneville Power Administration, OTEC’s wholesale supplier of electricity. OTEC’s power supply costs compensate for about 50% of the company’s costs.
The release included a statistic from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing that the mean cost of cents per kilowatt hour stood at 13.15 across the country. In Oregon that average was 11.17, while OTEC says it sustained an average rate of 10.12.
Dalton stated in the announcement that OTEC is committed to saving its members money while still providing top-quality clean energy.
