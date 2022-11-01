LA GRANDE — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative began accepting applications Nov. 1 for its academic, trade school and lineman college scholarships, as well as for the annual Washington, D.C., Youth Tour.
These scholarships are available:
• For the fourth year, four academic scholarships will be allocated to the OTEC-EOU Rural Scholarship program, a partnership with Eastern Oregon University that includes tuition and all fees for four students who commit to attending and graduating from EOU.
• Academic scholarships of $5,000 for graduating high school and homeschooled seniors, returning college students and adults planning to start college.
• A $5,000 lineman school scholarship, along with $2,500 trade school scholarships.
The deadline for all academic scholarships is Feb. 28, 2023.
OTEC accepts applications for lineman school and trade school scholarships year-round.
Details are available at otec.coop/scholarships.
OTEC also is accepting applications for the one-week, all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., set for June 17-23, 2023. Current high school and homeschool juniors can apply. The deadline is Jan. 31, 2023. Applications and details are available at otec.coop/dc-youth-tour.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.