OTEC teams up with hospitals to bring books to newborns

Joe Hathaway, left, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative communications manager, Patrick Flynn, Grande Ronde Hospital foundation manager, and Hayden Robinson, a sophomore at Eastern Oregon University and an intern at OTEC, show the items included in the "Books for Babies" campaign bag that will be given to each newborn at Grande Ronde Hospital beginning in 2022.

 Grande Ronde Hospital/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — Since Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative became the 18th location in Oregon to use Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program in 2018, more than 75,000 books have been mailed out to children in Eastern Oregon.

And thanks to a new partnership with the four hospitals in the cooperative’s service territory, OTEC is poised to bring even more free books to children. The hospitals — Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande; Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, Baker City; Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day; and Harney District Hospital, Burns — and cooperative have teamed up for the “Books for Babies” campaign where each newborn infant receives a bag with a book, a “Welcome baby” postcard, and some information on Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

