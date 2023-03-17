LA GRANDE — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative will host its 2023 Annual Meeting of Membership on Saturday, May 6.
Results of the Board of Directors election will be announced at the meeting, according to OTEC. Three positions are currently up for election, including position one for Union County.
All OTEC member-owners are invited to attend the annual meeting at no cost. Board President Wayne Overton and Chief Executive Officer Les Penning will present on the current state of the cooperative during the meeting. OTEC Member Foundation Board President Charlene Chase and Executive Director Lea Hoover will provide updates on the charitable foundation.
Union County up for grabs
Jeff Clark and Jeffry Zurbrick are both vying for position one. Zurbrick was nominated as a candidate by the Union County nominating committee in February. The committee consisted of Donna Beverage, Brock Eckstein and Mary West.
Zurbrick works at the Boise Cascade Plywood Mill in Elgin as a boiler operator, according to his candidate profile. He is a La Grande High School graduate and attended Eastern Oregon State College where he got a degree in Agri-Buissness. Zurbrick served on the Pendleton Grain Growers Board of Directors with two terms as the Union County director and a partial term as an at-large director. He has also served as the Union County President of the Oregon Wheat Growers League.
“I am personally familiar with a large portion of the area served, having worked with Millers’ Tree Service clearing trees from the powerlines in Union, Baker, Grant and Harney counties for 10 years. I farmed for twenty-five years in Union County, and know the rewards and challenges faced by farmers and ranchers,” Zurbrick wrote.
In addition to Pendleton Grain Growers, he is also associated with Union County Grain Growers, Harvest States and Union County Co-op, according to his candidate profile.
Zurbrick believes that green energy policies and the effects on supply and demand will be an issue that the OTEC Board of Directors will need to address in the future, according to his candidate profile. He also sees cybersecurity as an important area of focus.
“I would like to do what I can to represent the membership and to help keep OTECC a vibrant and successful Cooperative venture. With my upcoming retirement, I will have the time necessary to devote to the position of board member,” Zurbrick wrote.
Clark filed via petition, according to OTEC Communications Manager Joseph Hathaway. Clark works as a real estate broker at Blue Summit Realty Group, according to his candidate profile. He graduated from LHS before attending Oregon State University. Clark is affiliated with the Northeast Oregon Board of Realtors and the Central Oregon Association of Realtors. He is also associated with the Liberty Theater Foundation, Eastern Oregon Film Festival and Solarize Union County.
“I have spent nearly 20 years working as a real estate broker in our region. I have developed a diverse network of connections, while gaining a complex understanding of negotiation and getting deals closed. I like to work on complex tasks and I love working with people of all backgrounds,” Clark wrote.
Clark believes a major issue that the OTEC Board of Directors will need to deal with is the way new technology will change the way power is used and managed. For example, the pressure electric cars could put on the power grid as they become more commonly used.
“I come to the table ready to listen and learn from the experienced members on the board. They have served us for decades and I am ready to do the same. OTEC spends a lot of time and money educating its new board members. We need to maximize that investment with a new board member who can be in it for the long haul,” Clark wrote.
Other votes to cast
The other two positions are for Baker and Harney counties. In Baker County, Jamie Ostrander is running against incumbent Aletha Bonebrake for position two, according to the press release. Incumbent Robert Cargill is running unopposed for position three in Harney County.
Members will also vote on whether or not the bylaws should be revised. The last time the bylaws were amended was 2015, according to an OTEC document outlining the updates. The proposed changes would simplify the language of the bylaws and provide greater clarity about membership, directors qualifications and meetings.
Another proposed change would allow the cooperative to provide electronic voting options in the future.
OTEC member-owners will receive formal notice of the meeting, an election packet and ballots in the mail starting April 6, according to OTEC. Members who fill out and mail back their ballots before April 28, will be automatically entered into a raffle for a $500 energy credit.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.