LA GRANDE — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative will host its 2023 Annual Meeting of Membership on Saturday, May 6.

Results of the Board of Directors election will be announced at the meeting, according to OTEC. Three positions are currently up for election, including position one for Union County.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

