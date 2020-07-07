COVE — This adult red-tailed hawk lacks a name but not odds-defying spunk.
The raptor, which could not stand nearly two months ago after being hit by a truck near Cove, was reintroduced into the wild Thursday afternoon, capping an unlikely comeback story.
“It was one of those positive, feel-good events,” said Donna Rainboth, an Eastern Oregon University science education professor who led the release of the hawk.
Rainboth placed the raptor back where it was found May 9 after it had spent almost two months recovering at the Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education center, Pendleton. Lynn Tompkins, director of Blue Mountain Wildlife, said the bird’s recovery is nothing short of remarkable.
“It could not stand the first few days it was here,” she said. “I was not optimistic that it would make it. It is nice to be wrong.”
Tompkins initially feared the reason the bird could not stand was because it had a broken back or pelvis.
However, x-rays indicate the bird had no broken bones. Still, Tompkins knew the bird had absorbed life-threatening blows.
“People don’t survive being hit trucks,” Tompkins said. “Think of what it can do to a 2-pound bird.”
She noted the bird suffered a second jolt when it fell to the ground.
“It was a one-two punch,” Tompkins said. “It was blunt-force trauma.”
Rainboth, who lives in Cove, learned of the injured red-tailed hawk when a man who had witnessed a truck hitting it brought the predator to her on May 9. The man told her the truck driver had not stopped after striking the hawk. Rainboth then helped get the bird to Blue Mountain Wildlife.
“I did not think it was going to make it to Pendleton,” she said.
The center housed the hawk first in an indoor hospital cage, where staff fed it dead mice and other animals, including quail. Tompkins said it often is hard to get injured birds to eat, but this was not a problem for the red-tailed hawk, especially after she started giving it quail.
The recovering hawk, which also received anti-inflammatory medication, was later moved to a small outdoor cage and finally to a flight pen when Tompkins thought it was ready to start testing its wings again.
“It did well in the flight pen,” Tompkins said, adding the Blue Mountain Wildlife does not name the animals it cares for unless they are for its educational program.
An Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife employee on Thursday brought the red-tailed hawk to La Grande, where Rainboth picked it up and took it to Phys Point Road just off Highway 237, near the site of the raptor’s rescue.
Jenny Phelps of Summerville and her children, Colton and Myranda, also helped release the hawk.
The raptor, however, did not immediately come out of its travel box.
“I was worried,” Rainboth said, so she lifted the box.
Fortunately the bird was just a bit lethargic and appeared reenergized after Rainboth lifted it out.
Rainboth said the hawk’s tail feathers indicate it is at least a year old. And the bird had a brood patch — an area on its belly that becomes featherless during nesting seasons to allow it to better incubate eggs with body heat.
“It probably had a nest,” said Rainboth, who also is the coordinator of the La Grande School District’s science, technology, engineering and math education program.
The red-tailed hawk is one of about 10,000 birds Blue Mountain Wildlife has cared for since it opened around 1990.
Tompkins said about half of the birds that Blue Mountain Wildlife receives are released back into the wild. Most of those released are young birds.
Only about 10-15% of the birds released have been those injured in traumatic accidents, such as the red-tailed hawk released Thursday.
“Being able to release a bird like this (one hurt in a serious mishap) is always special,” Tompkins said.
