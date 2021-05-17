210518_lgo_news_local_OTEC
BAKER CITY — Incumbent Austin Bingaman of Union County has been reelected to his position on the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative Board of Directors.
Bingaman defeated incumbent Charles Gillis in a race for Position 4 on the OTEC Board 2,569 to 806. Position 4 is one of the OTEC Board’s four Union County berths.
Position 4 was one of three positions up for election. The other positions 5 and 6 were both won by incumbents who had no challengers. Wayne Overton was reelected to Position 5, one of the board’s three Baker County berths, and Gary Miller was elected to Position 6, the board’s Grant County berth.
Bingaman, Overton and Miller were each elected to three-year terms. Ballots for the election were mailed out April 15 and were due back at OTEC headquarters in Baker City by 10 a.m. May 15.
The results of the election were announced at the OTEC’s annual membership meeting, which was conducted virtually and started late the morning of May 15.
All OTEC members in Union, Baker, Grant and Harney counties were eligible to vote in the election.
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative that
serves over 60,000 residents in four counties in Eastern Oregon. Headquartered in Baker City, OTEC has district offices in Burns, John Day and La Grande.
