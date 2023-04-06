This 2016 photo shows land available to purchase at Union County's 60-acre Baum Industrial Park outside La Grande. The industrial park is almost full, according to the Union County Board of Commissioners. The 60-acre industrial park now has just 5 acres of land left, a big contrast from seven years ago when it had more than 40 acres of space available.
LA GRANDE — Union County has a potential problem, one that is an indication of local economic strength.
Union County is facing the possibility it could run out of space where new businesses and industries can start up or expand. The main reason for the issue is Baum Industrial Park, 62500 Commerce Road, La Grande, is almost full. The 60-acre industrial park now has just 5 acres of land left, a big contrast from seven years ago when it had more than 40 acres of space available, according to Union County commissioner Donna Beverage.
To address the shortage, people with land in Union County outside of incorporated cities that might be willing to sell for commercial or industrial use are being encouraged to contact Union County by Friday, May 5. Those that do will be able to have their land evaluated to see if it meets standards for rezoning for commercial or industrial use. Land that is deemed acceptable for rezoning will be added to a list of property available for possible purchase in Union County, Beverage said.
The list will be shared with businesses considering expanding or moving into the county. Union County has a window of opportunity for land to be evaluated for rezoning because of Senate Bill 2, which the Legislature approved in 2019. The bill requires the state to provide funding to two Eastern Oregon counties each year to help them determine which land outside of towns — whose owners have expressed an interest in selling — could be rezoned for commercial or industrial purposes.
Union and Wheeler counties received funding for rezoning in the 2022-23 fiscal year. Union County received $50,000 for the project.
Union County is working with the Department of Land Conservation and Development to conduct an economic opportunity analysis. All land owners submit as candidates for possible rezoning will be evaluated by Anderson Perry and Associates, a La Grande-based engineering firm.
Beverage said owners of land within cities that believe could be rezoned for commercial or industrial purposes, are also encouraged to contact the county. Beverage said land within cities in Union County cannot be evaluated with the help of funding from Senate Bill 2. Still, she said, the county wants to know about all property in Union County that could possibly be available to businesses for commercial and industrial use.
‘We want to promote all businesses in Union County. All business helps the county economically," Beverage said.
Anyone with land in Union County outside of a city that has land they want evaluated for rezoning should contact Union County Planner Scott Hartell, by phone at 541-963-1014, email at shartell@union-county.org or at his office in La Grande, 1001 4th St., Suite, C.
Beverage said the fact Baum Industrial Park is now almost full is an indication of the strength of the Union County economy. More than 10 businesses now operate at Baum Industrial Park, the majority of which moved their operations there from other places in Union County to expand.
Land at the Baum Industrial Park is sold for about $19,000 an acre.
