LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University kicks off its inaugural La Grande Lit Week, a project of the university’s MFA Program in Creative Writing that will celebrate writers of the Pacific Northwest.
Nick Neely, assistant professor of English and writing at Eastern, hopes the series of events and conversations will connect La Grande residents with aspiring and established writers alike.
“We're trying to turn outward and make sure that we engage with the public,” Neely said.
The week-long event gets underway Sunday, June 17.
The program will host readings and conversations with faculty and visiting writers in La Grande eateries, coffee shops, bars and landmarks — all of which are free and open to the public. Locals can even attend an evening poetry reading at Morgan Lake.
The week’s lineup features winners of the Oregon Book Awards, the Washington State Book Awards and the Pacific Northwest Book Awards, as well as authors touring newly released books.
Faculty and writers will teach classes throughout the week that the public can sign up to participate in. These hour-long community classes cover a range of topics including “Storytelling Science,” “Writing Toward Joy” and “Demystifying Historical Fiction.” Registration for each class is $20.
In order to host the week-long project, the MFA program received a grant from the Union County Chamber of Commerce. Neely is hopeful that the project will become an annual event.
“I think it’s going to be a great tradition for La Grande,” he said.
The creative writing program is low residency, meaning students complete most of their degree remotely. This week, many of the two dozen MFA students gathered at Wallowa Lake — at the edge of the Eagle Cap Wilderness Area — for the Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers.
As the students make their way back from Wallowa Lake, they will embark on a “Lit Trail,” effectively kicking off the week of festivities. This four-part event begins at the Jewel Theatre in Elgin and ends at La Grande’s Side A Brewing. Award-winning authors and EOU faculty members will share their expertise on “writing about animals” throughout the afternoon.
The MFA staff didn’t want Lit Week to occur exclusively on campus. Instead, they hope to highlight the many dimensions of La Grande, by hosting events all around town.
The La Grande community can expect to encounter stories of all kinds throughout the week, from myths about jackalopes to poetry on the complex relationship between grief and happiness.
“We want Lit Week to have a little edge,” Neely noted. “But for it to also be family-friendly and open to everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.