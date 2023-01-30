LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council has a packed agenda for the upcoming regular session meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, including consideration of a new liquor license and agreements with local schools for use of Pioneer Park.
New liquor license
The council will consider approving a liquor license application for a new establishment in The Landing, 1501 Adams Ave., called The Laurel. The application is for a full on-premise, commercial license, which would allow the business to serve distilled spirits, malt beverages, wine and cider for consumption on premises. They would also be allowed to sell securely covered containers for consumption off premises.
Kristen Drey and Amanda Twilegar, both of La Grande, are listed as the applicants on the license.
Use of Pioneer Park
Councilors will also consider approving two agreements with Eastern Oregon University and La Grande School District for use of the baseball and softball fields at Pioneer Park.
If approved, Eastern’s agreement would last for three years with the option for a fourth year. It includes yearly payments to La Grande from the university for annual usage, which would start at $5,000 and increase by an additional $250 each year. The agreement also includes a turf replacement fee, which will go towards future replacement of the synthetic turf. Use of the field lights would cost an additional $60 per use.
Eastern provided a one-time payment of $75,000 as a partner during the construction of the new synthetic turf fields.
In turn, La Grande will provide maintenance on the fields and facilities, such as the restrooms. Eastern will be able to use the concession stand during events when arranged with the La Grande Optimist Club. The university will also have access to storage space in the dugout of Optimist Field to store equipment and supplies.
The La Grande School District already has an agreement with La Grande to use the fields at Pioneer Park. The city council will consider approving an agreement between the city and the district, where the city would waive fees for the use of the fields and the district would waive fees for the use of the gym and classroom space.
The school district would still pay annual turf replacement fees.
Project bids
The council will consider approving two bids on budgeted projects — a commercial needs analysis and a wastewater treat plant control systems modernization.
A number of commercial projects have been completed over the last 15 to 20 years in La Grande. This includes projects such as the Miller’s Home Center and the property on Island Avenue where Starbucks, Banner Bank and shortly Napa Auto Parts are located.
The amount of vacant commercial land has become critically low in La Grande. This prompted the Budget Committee and city council to earmark $70,000 of the Planning and Economic Development Division budget to conduct a commercial needs analysis.
The city received three bids for the project and the council will consider awarding the bid to Points Consulting in Moscow, Idaho. The company scored the highest of the review criteria and came in with the lowest bid at $50,560.
The second budgeted project is a wastewater treatment plant control system modernization. The system was last updated during the Wastewater Treatment PLant upgrade in 2002. Both the system hardware and software has become obsolete, which has made it increasingly difficult to find parts and service providers to keep the system operational. The project will salvage as much of the existing system as possible that will be compatible with the proposed modernized system.
The city contracted with Anderson Perry to put out the bid and received one qualified bid. The council will consider awarding the bid of $391,000 to La Grande based All Phase Electrical Contracting, which is within the funding budgeted for the project. Work will include updates to the overall control scheme and updates at the treatment building, wetlands site, headworks facility and electrical building.
Other agenda items
Councilors will discuss a number of other agenda items during the meeting.
The council will consider extending the temporary moratorium on short-term rentals, which is currently set to expire on Feb. 3. Councilors approved the moratorium in October 2022 in order to allow the Planning Commission and city staff time to address how short-term rentals are permitted in the city and propose Land Use Development Code updates.
Councilors and commission members held a joint work session on Jan. 30, to discuss the proposed code updates. The commission and staff are requesting an extension until Dec. 31, so that residents have the opportunity to express their opinions during public hearings.
Community Development Director Mike Boquist is asking the city council for approval to apply for a historic preservation grant to designate the Carnegie Library on the National Register of Historic Places. The Carnegie Library is owned by La Grande and was the home of the public library until 2006. It is one of 31 Carnegie libraries in Oregon — 22 of which are designated on the National Register of Historic Places.
Following the construction of the new public library, the city leased the building to Art Center East. However, as a nonprofit, Art Center East has limited funding for building maintenance and repairs. If the La Grande Carnegie Library is designated on the National Register on the Historic Places it will be eligible for a variety of historic preservation grant opportunities, which can be used to complete building maintenance projects.
Councilors will also discuss updating administrative fees and enforcement penalties.
