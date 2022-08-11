WALLOWA COUNTY — The U.S. Forest Service’s Jim Creek Ranch, 40 miles northeast of Enterprise, is in peril because of two lightning-caused wildfires that broke out early on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The Jim Creek Ranch is between the 250-acre Sentinel Fire and the 100-acre Jim Creek Fire and both are threatening it, according to Craig Gilbert of the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center, La Grande. The Jim Creek Fire was reported at 6:01 p.m. and the Sentinel Fire was reported at 6:26 p.m.

