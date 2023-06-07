Master of Ceremonies Wayne Herron addresses the crowd at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Queen's Coronation on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Herron introduced the two queen candidates, Paisley Miller and Jadeyn Perin.
Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Queen Paisley Miller, left, and Princess Jadeyn Perin, right, pose for a photo.
Eastern Oregon Livestock Show/Contributed photo
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Paisley Miller, right, is crowned the queen of the 2023 Eastern Oregon Livestock Show by former queen Emily Arnoldus at the EOLS Clubhouse on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Flower girl Riatt Titus hands a bouquet of flowers to the newly crowned Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Queen Paisley Miller at the EOLS Clubhouse on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Princess Jadeyn Perin chats after the Queen's Coronation on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
UNION — The crowded room held its breath as Master of Ceremonies Wayne Herron pulled out the card with the name of the next Queen of the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show.
Grande Ronde Valley native Paisley Miller was crowned queen of the 116 annual Eastern Oregon Livestock Show on Tuesday, June 6. Miller, 16, is going into her junior year at Union High School. She is a three-sport varsity athlete and has been involved with the stock shown from a young age.
