UNION — The crowded room held its breath as Master of Ceremonies Wayne Herron pulled out the card with the name of the next Queen of the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show.

Grande Ronde Valley native Paisley Miller was crowned queen of the 116 annual Eastern Oregon Livestock Show on Tuesday, June 6. Miller, 16, is going into her junior year at Union High School. She is a three-sport varsity athlete and has been involved with the stock shown from a young age.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

