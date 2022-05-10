ISLAND CITY — After a three-year hiatus, the annual La Grande Rural Fire Pancake Breakfast is set to be held during Hog Wild Days once again in Island City.
The La Grande Rural Fire District will be hosting the pancake breakfast from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4. The cost for the pancake breakfast is $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
“We can serve anywhere from 700 to 900 people at this breakfast,” said La Grande Rural Fire Capt. Anthony Swales. "The fire department is an integral part of the community, and this event is a good way to give back."
The funds raised at the event will go to other community outreach programs, including the annual Shop with a Firefighter and delivering meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Shop with a Firefighter event gives students in need an opportunity to shop for their families and themselves. The meals are complete — with all the trimmings — and go to select families in the community.
The pancake breakfast had to be canceled in 2019 due to COVID. Before that, the pancake breakfast has been held every year since 1986.
For those wishing to attend, the volunteer firefighters will be serving pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, coffee, and milk.
For more information, contact the fire department at 541-963-6895, or Capt. Anthony Swales 541-910-4851.
