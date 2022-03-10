LA GRANDE— Two years ago, Ashley O’Toole, chair of the Liberty Theatre Foundation’s board, saw a light burning brightly on the near horizon.
O’Toole believed that restoration of the Liberty Theatre, which started about a decade ago, would be complete by the end of 2020. Almost all of the funding needed to complete the project was in place and a building contractor and subcontractors were set to complete work.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The pandemic stalled completion of much of the venue’s restoration work in part by creating supply chain issues that made it much more difficult to get the necessary supplies and materials.
What has really made the situation worse is that the price of many materials has skyrocketed due to inflation.
“Some materials cost four or five times more than they did before the pandemic,” O’Toole said.
This perfect storm of circumstances means that the Liberty renovation project is now set back considerably. O’Toole said that if the restoration is to be completed this year, $600,000 must be raised.
O’Toole said that had there not been a pandemic, the work could easily have been completed before today.
“That absolutely would have been true,” he said. “Had it not been for the pandemic and the price increases, the theater would be open now.”
Unfortunately, that is not the case, which is why a capital campaign is being organized for the final phase of restoration for the Liberty Theatre. O’Toole said the objective of the campaign is to raise $350,000 in private donations and $250,000 in state and private grants by July 1.
“If we can close the funding gap by then, the theater will be open this year,” O’Toole said.
The historic venue was built around 1910 and first named The Arcade. It became known as the Liberty Theatre about 1930 after being remodeled. It then operated through 1959. The theater was closed from public view for about the next 50 years before the renovation project started.
Major work completed over the past six months includes the restoration of the theater’s more than 100-year-old chandelier. The chandelier, which cost $10,000, features 42 lights.
The framework for a ticket booth also has been installed between a pair of double twin doors, exactly where it was located in 1930.
“We are re-creating the classic vaudeville entrance,” O’Toole said.
Other work still being done includes major plumbing, electrical and ventilation and heating projects. O’Toole said workers have accomplished more the past six months than during any other periods during restoration of the venue.
“It is exciting to see us reaching major milestones frequently,” he said.
Although much work remains to be done, O’Toole is excited about the strides that have been made recently.
“I am having to use my imagination less and less to visualize what it will look like,” he said.
