ENTERPRISE — The Pandion Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Enterprise, recently won $10,000 in a national competition designed to showcase youthful entrepreneurs working to create change in their communities.

Pandion, which works with Native educators to run outdoor programs in Wallowa County and beyond primarily for Native youths, sent two representatives to the Ambition Accelerator Summit, held earlier this November in Irvine, California. Paul Shimeall, 23, the co-founder and executive director of Pandion, attended the session along with Devin Reuben, 17, who has participated in some of Pandion's programs.

