LA GRANDE — A recreation center may be in the city of La Grande’s future.
The start of the investigative and planning work needed for the creation of a recreation center is part of a five-year Parks and Recreation master plan outlining the direction the department will be following over the next five years.
The plan was approved earlier this year by the La Grande City Council and now must be adopted by the Union County Board of Commissioners before it becomes an official working document. The board of commissioners will vote on whether to approve a resolution adopting the master plan at its Wednesday, Nov. 2, meeting.
The proposed master plan was created based on input from a community survey conducted by the Parks and Recreation Department and its advisory commission in 2020 and their meetings with community focus groups in 2021.
Strong support for a recreation center that would help the parks department operate its year-round youth programs was expressed by those responding to the survey. The recreation center the master plan calls for would have gym space, classrooms and multipurpose spaces.
The master plan includes hiring an architect or engineer to look into the feasibility of adding a recreation center. The individual would be hired during the 2022-23 fiscal year, which runs through the end of June 2023.
Much of the funding for the recreation center could possibly be raised via a capital campaign supported by a nonprofit community “Friends Group," according to the proposed master plan.
A recreation center would go a long way toward helping the parks department provide more programs for teenagers, something survey respondents said is needed, and La Grande Parks and Recreation Department Director Stu Spence agrees with.
“We do a good job of meeting the needs of elementary school children and adults but we need to offer more programs for teens," he said.
New programs the proposed master plan calls for that would address the program shortage include a junior lifeguard program. It would provide training to young teens so they are ready to work as lifeguards when they are old enough.
Work on expanding La Grande’s park system is also part of the master plan. It directs Spence to work with other city departments to identify land that could be acquired to serve as parks. Spence said he will be looking for land in the east and west portions of town where he said there is a greater need for parks.
The master plan also includes replacing or upgrading playground equipment at Riverside and Sunny Hills parks and adding restrooms at Benton and Candy Cane parks.
One of the most invigorating additions the proposed master plan calls for is the installation of a splash pad at one of La Grande’s parks. A splash pad, also known as a spray park, is a recreation area that has little or no standing water. They often have ground nozzles that spray water upward and showers shaped like trees or rainbows.
“They are very, very popular," Spence said.
The addition of a splash pad would happen in the 2025-26 fiscal year according to the proposed master plan.
Nearly 500 residents responded to the survey the Parks and Recreation Department and its advisory council used to gather input when creating the proposed master plan. A total of 411 responses were identified as being from La Grande, 25 were missing a city name and 55 were from outside La Grande. The responses by La Grande residents were given the most consideration by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission.
Spence said even more people participated in the focus group meetings with members of the Parks and Recreation Department’s staff and advisory commission in 2021.
“I was very pleased with the level of community engagement," Spence said. "It provided us with a good representation of what the community wants."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.