LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Forestry reported thunderstorms caused several fires the night of Tuesday, Aug. 18. Fire crews in northeast Oregon and southeast Washington responded to multiple reports of smoke and fire Tuesday night and during the day Wednesday. Around 40 incidents were reported, with 16 confirmed fires.
"Currently, fire danger in the Blue Mountains ranges from high to extreme," according to the report from the forestry department. "Public Use Restrictions involving campfires and chainsaw use are in effect. Regulated closures have also been implemented on State and private lands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry in northeast and central Oregon."
The National Weather Service is not forecasting any thunderstorms through Tuesday, Aug. 25. However, a red flag warning for fires remains in effect.
