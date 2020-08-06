LA GRANDE — Fire crews in northeast Oregon and southeast Washington responded to multiple reports of smoke and fire following passing thunderstorms in the afternoon and overnight of Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service in a press release stated approximately 34 confirmed incidents were reported to interagency dispatch centers in La Grande, John Day and Burns.
Crews are actively suppressing most of these incidents, according to the press release. Aerial reconnaissance and fire lookouts were assisting with detection efforts, and more reports are expected throughout the next few days.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton issued a red flag warning for Thursday for north-central Oregon and south-central Washington for strong winds. Fire danger in the Blue Mountains ranges from high to extreme and fire restrictions involving campfires and chainsaw use are in effect.
The latest fire information is available online at either the Blue Mountains Fire Information Blog (http://bluemountainfireinfo.blogspot.com/) or the Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District blog (www.odf.centraloregon.com).
