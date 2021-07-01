LA GRANDE — Fire crews in Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington are responding to multiple reports of smoke and fire following passing thunderstorms Wednesday, June 30, according to a press release.
Approximately 23 fires have been confirmed out of more than 40 incidents reported so far to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center and John Day Interagency Dispatch Center, the release said.
Local initial attack resources have been busy responding with support from aerial resources. Additional smoke reports are likely to be detected throughout the next few days as temperatures warm and fire activity increases, the release said. Aerial reconnaissance and fire lookouts are assisting with detection efforts.
Current fire danger in the Blue Mountains ranges from high to extreme. Public use restrictions are in effect involving campfires, chainsaw use, off-road driving and smoking. Regulated closures have also been implemented on state and private lands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry in Northeast Oregon.
Firefighters are making progress against a wildfire burning south of The Dalles near Dufur, officials said.
The Wrentham Market Fire is still 10,000 acres large as of July 1, but the containment level is now up to 38%, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal. New resources were also scheduled to arrive, KOIN reported.
The fire’s limited growth is due, in part, to the efforts of fire crews and ranchers — some of whom acted quickly June 29 to save a beloved old schoolhouse, according to the fire marshal.
The wind had blown toward the Center Ridge Schoolhouse, an abandoned structure popular for photos and an area landmark. Ranchers cut fire lines in the fields around the schoolhouse with the large farm equipment, and fire crews joined them in protecting it officials said.
At least one barn and one outbuilding have been destroyed by the fire. As many as 100 people live in the current mandatory evacuation area.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.