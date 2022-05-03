LA GRANDE — The two candidates for Position 1 on the Union County Board of Commissioners on Friday, May 6, will debate issues affecting the county.
The event, hosted and moderated by the Eastern Oregon University debate team, is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Huber Auditorium on the EOU campus.
“We thought we could help serve the community by giving them an opportunity to really meet the candidates for commissioner,” said Isaac Insko, a freshman at Eastern and one of three moderators for the debate.
Insko said the EOU students saw an opportunity to host a debate because none had been scheduled in the county.
“We have a group of students who are really interested in politics and debates, and we thought, why not reach out to the candidates, see if they’d be interested in attending a debate, and it just went down the line of getting everything scheduled,” he said.
The moderators — Insko, Calvin Bennett and Abby Whitnah, both EOU sophomores — plan to ask incumbent Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes and challenger Lisa Hill questions about issues that are important to county residents.
“We’re still developing new questions every day,” Insko said.
The debate will be separated into three rounds, with the first and third rounds focusing on basic questions for the candidates. Anderes and Hill will have an opportunity to respond to their opponent’s responses and rebuttals. The second round will be questions submitted from the candidates, a “question they would like their opponent to be asked,” Insko said, adding that Hill and Anderes will not know the questions ahead of time.
“It’s a true debate,” Insko said. “The moderator will give the candidates an opportunity to react to what their opponent had to say.”
The candidates — Anderes and Hill — both said they are excited about the chance to get in front of voters to make their cases.
“I think the more informed people are the better choices people make,” said Anderes, 60, a former educator who is seeking his second term as county commissioner. “I think this is a good opportunity to visit with folks about what I’ve been doing and what we’ve been doing as the county for quite some time.”
“Hearing the concerns and issues firsthand from my community will be insightful and beneficial,” said Hill, 68, a La Grande resident and a business owner. “I hope the debate will be a positive experience for everyone.”
Insko said he’s hopeful for a full house in Huber Auditorium on May 6 and would like for EOU to be a regular stop for similar events at all levels of government.
“This whole thing kind of started not only because we wanted to give our community members an opportunity, but I had a few governor candidates reach out to me, wanting me to host the governor’s debate here,” he said. “We didn’t want to do a primary (debate). We decided to wait on the governors until you have two party candidates chosen already.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.