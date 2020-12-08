LA GRANDE — Air raid drills, blackouts and the sudden presence of guards throughout La Grande.
All became part of the daily lives of La Grande residents in the days immediately following the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese.
Fear of attack and sabotage suddenly became all too real according to stories that appeared in The Observer, then named the La Grande Evening Observer.
A Dec. 8, 1941, story stated that guards were being posted at La Grande’s city reservoir, at the railroad and at telephone and electric plants 24 hours a day. The American Legion was posting the guards and asked all unemployed veterans to volunteer.
As another precaution, police reserves and air raid wardens were activated in La Grande. Later in December they helped conduct air raid drills at places such as La Grande’s elementary schools.
In one December air raid drill, students were asked to return to their homes within 15 minutes. About 85% of the children succeeded.
In addition to air raid drills, blackouts were conducted throughout the state as a precaution. For example, a radio blackout was conducted the day after the Pearl Harbor attack. On Dec. 8 all radio stations in Oregon and Washington were ordered off the air. Stations remained off from 11 p.m. Dec. 8 through Dec. 9. After that radio stations were allowed to operate during the daytime but not at night.
La Grande had one radio station then — KLBM.
At the time of the Pearl Harbor attack there were at least 30 young men from Union County stationed overseas in the military. The number included several men at Pearl Harbor.
Family members did not know for at least a day who had survived the attack. The Dec. 8, 1941, edition of The Observer stated that casualty lists would begin appearing in the next edition.
In addition to members of the military, Union County residents were also concerned about the welfare of three Willamette University football players from La Grande. The players — Glen Nordquist, “Buddy’’ Reynolds and Dave Kelly — had traveled with Willamette University’s team to play a game against the University of Hawaii in Honolulu.
Willamette played on Dec. 6 and was in Hawaii the next day when the Japanese attacked. None of the players were injured in the Pearl Harbor attack.
However, this news did not reach La Grande until Dec. 9.
