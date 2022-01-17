BAKER CITY — A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 84 near Baker City early Sunday, Jan. 16.

Oregon State Police Troopers responded about 12:12 a.m. to the scene near the Baker Valley Rest Area, at milepost 295.

Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Volkswagen Passat, driven by Karli McKim, 21, of La Grande, struck a pedestrian who was standing in the lane of travel.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased, according to state police, who added the name of the pedestrian will be released when appropriate.

OSP was assisted by Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Baker City Fire Department and ODOT.

