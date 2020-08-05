LA GRANDE — The latest feature at La Grande’s Riverside Park highlights works from local authors.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with Cook Memorial Library to create a permanent StoryWalk along the walking trail at the park.
“It’s a great way to combine literacy, family engagement, health and exploring our community,” said Carrie Bushman, the library’s director of children’s services.
A StoryWalk displays separate pages of a book along a walking trail, bike path or other routes as a way to simultaneously promote reading and exercise. La Grande’s StoryWalk will feature 20 posts for pages along the path. The library frequently will change the book on display to encourage people to return and see what’s new to read.
City Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence said he was excited when library staff approached him with the proposal.
“I immediately thought the Riverside Park greenway would be a great fit for the project since many families are already playing at the park and it would encourage them to explore the trail,” he said. “I’m excited to hear the reaction of the community.”
Previously, Cook Memorial Library put up temporary Storywalk exhibits outside its building in downtown La Grande. The Riverside Park Storywalk will be permanent and display a variety of authors. The first pages on display are from “My Octopus Arms” by local artist Keith Baker, a children’s book about all you can do with your hands and arms.
Baker wrote and illustrated the book for children ages 2-5. Because it is the inaugural book for the project, Baker’s book will remain up a little longer than future displays.
Bushman said she is eager to see how the StoryWalk project is received by the community.
“I think it is really sweet to share a book that way,” Baker said. “I am really curious to see how that all works. I grew up in La Grande, and my parents lived near the library, and we were great library patrons. I am sure that had a huge influence.”
Bushman led the project on the library’s end. She said she remembered how people enjoyed the temporary StoryWalk in 2014 and liked the idea of a permanent installation.
“This is a great time for it,” Bushman said. “I wanted to this before COVID came out, and now that COVID happened it is a good thing to (get outside and do).”
The cost for the project is around $6,200, and funding comes from grants and sponsorships. Community members can sponsor a book for $40, or one of the five remaining unsponsored posts for $300. A plaque with the sponsors’ names will be on display along the StoryWalk.
